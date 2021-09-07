$1.81 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.09. Zimmer Biomet also reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

