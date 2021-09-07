Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Homrich & Berg lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

