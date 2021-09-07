Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.47% of PROG worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 230,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170,125 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PRG opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

