Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 29,269 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

