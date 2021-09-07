Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,598 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

CMP stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.