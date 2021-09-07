Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 560,343.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,482 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Radian Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 290,668 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Radian Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Radian Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 409,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

