iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $34,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 247,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $255.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.