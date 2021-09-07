NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.18% of NOV worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

