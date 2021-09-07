1,102,884 Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,102,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Verastem by 67.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 8,309.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verastem by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 830,556 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verastem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $495.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

