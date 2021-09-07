ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

AVY stock opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.32 and its 200-day moving average is $204.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $640,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.