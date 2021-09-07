ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $3.31 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

