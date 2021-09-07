$1.09 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,383,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,277,656,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $289.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.64. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

