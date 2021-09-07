AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

