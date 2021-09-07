ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,566 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 105,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

