GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

ETR G1A opened at €40.70 ($47.88) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €40.04 ($47.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

