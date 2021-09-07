Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

