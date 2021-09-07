ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,296 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $126,928,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

Shares of LAD opened at $325.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average is $363.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

