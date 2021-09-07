Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by 56.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Shares of ADP stock opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.
In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
