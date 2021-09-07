Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by 56.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

