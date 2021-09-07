Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $2.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

