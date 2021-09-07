ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

