United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 20th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UBCP opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.39. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

