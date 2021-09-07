Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.