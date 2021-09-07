Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MTW stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 741.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 727.36. The firm has a market cap of £393.35 million and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

