Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 60.25 ($0.79) on Friday. Costain Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The company has a market cap of £165.66 million and a PE ratio of 26.14.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.