Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 60.25 ($0.79) on Friday. Costain Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The company has a market cap of £165.66 million and a PE ratio of 26.14.
Costain Group Company Profile
