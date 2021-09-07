Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.