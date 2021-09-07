Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,375 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 110,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,854,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.