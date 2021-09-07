Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

