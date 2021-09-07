ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 427.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Saia worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

