Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,943 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

