Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $27,722.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00141754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00196228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.18 or 0.07680467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,998.85 or 0.99994182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.00922201 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

