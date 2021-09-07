Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 900

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

LON FRES opened at GBX 857.80 ($11.21) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 809.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,500.48. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

