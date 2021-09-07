BitcoinPoS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,234.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $2.03 million and $1,234.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,907,181 coins and its circulating supply is 4,695,727 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

