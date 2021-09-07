Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $287.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.20. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $288.87.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.52.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,768,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,971 shares of company stock worth $34,288,482 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

