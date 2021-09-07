Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

