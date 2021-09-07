Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 191.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

NYSE DRI opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $84.91 and a 12 month high of $153.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

