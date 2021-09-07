Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

