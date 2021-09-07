Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Torray LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $341.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.14. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

