Bp Plc Has $2.05 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.