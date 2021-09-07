Bp Plc Sells 3,696 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $236.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

