Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $602.27 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

