Full18 Capital LLC Invests $608,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

