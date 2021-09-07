-$0.12 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $264,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

