First Horizon Corp Has $155,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

