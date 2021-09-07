Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $256.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

