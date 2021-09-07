London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 8,146 ($106.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,812.34. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

