i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a PE ratio of -83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
