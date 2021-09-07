Loop Capital Raises Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target to $35.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CAL opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $928.72 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

