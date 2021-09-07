8,257 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Endava by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

