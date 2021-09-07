43,010 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

AA stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

