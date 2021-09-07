Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $850,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 69,594 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 353,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 124,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

